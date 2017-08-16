Watch Khalid Cover SZA’s “Love Galore”

Khalid, the R&B-leaning teenage singer-songwriter who impressed us with his recent debut album American Teen, is in the habit of covering some of his slightly older contemporaries. Earlier this year he offered his take on two Frank Ocean classics, and as Noisey points out, last night he added to his oeuvre by posting a cover of SZA’s recent Ctrl track “Love Galore” to Twitter last night. Accompanied by an acoustic guitarist, Khalid gave a characteristically rich reading of SZA’s source material. Watch below.

In case you missed it, Miguel posted his own cover of SZA’s “The Weekend” last month.