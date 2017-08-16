That Silent “A a a a a Very Good Song” Track Is Still Climbing The iTunes Chart

Last week, someone named Samir Mezrahi released a track made up of 10 minutes of silence called “A a a a a Very Good Song” in an attempt to sidestep the annoying problem of having whatever song is alphabetically first in your music library start auto-playing the second you plug your phone in your car. (“A-Punk”‘s never sounded so bad!) He’s found a surprising amount of success in getting people to shell out 99-cents for silence — I’ve paid more money for worse music, to be honest — and, as the Associated Press reports, the track is still climbing the charts. Currently, it sits in the Top 50 most popular songs on iTunes, near tracks by Ed Sheeran and Miley Cyrus. Mezrahi says his goal is to get to the #1 spot.