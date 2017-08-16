Watch Lorde Perform Stripped-Down Versions Of Melodrama Songs

Lorde has been playing the festival circuit this summer to bring her Melodrama songs to big audiences — she’ll go on a world tour that kicks off in the fall — but she recorded some intimate renditions of select Melodrama tracks for a Vevo session that was just released. Usually, these tie-ins are nothing to write home about, but Lorde returned to Electric Lady Studios where she recorded most of the album and came up with some stripped-down arrangements that are worth a listen. Particular highlights include a backyard chorus singalong to “Hard Feelings / Loveless” and a painfully pretty version of “The Louvre.” Check ‘em out below.

Melodrama is out now via Republic/Lava.