Pink Denies That “Lady Marmalade” Is Her Only Relevant Music Video, Says She’s Made Amends With Christina Aguilera

At next weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards, Pink will get the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the network’s vaguely prestigious lifetime achievement award. Now: Pink has had a long career with a lot of big hits, but is she iconic? Is she, let’s say, on the level of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, or Rihanna — the last five people to win the award? Probably not! People on Twitter sure don’t seem to think so. And at least a few of them have been burning Pink’s entire music-video history. And now Pink herself as responded to one of those.

As Us Weekly points out, the person on Twitter called “Lady Marmalade,” the 2001 all-diva posse cut from the Moulin Rouge soundtrack, the “only relevant video” of Pink’s career. Pink shot back at that tweet, and she also addressed the old story that she and fellow “Lady Marmalade” singer Christina Aguilera had been feuding with one another. Here’s what she had to say:

Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10'years. We can no longer be happy for each other. I ❤️Xtina, we've made amends…. https://t.co/4lcGu2mySV — P!nk (@Pink) August 15, 2017

Music brings us all together. The best part of music is- there's room for everyone to win at the same time. Don't be what's wrong w/da world — P!nk (@Pink) August 15, 2017

Let's be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don't have to like me at all, I'm ok with that. Just be a decent person. — P!nk (@Pink) August 15, 2017

And you're fuckin rip van winkle if you've never seen one of my videos . — P!nk (@Pink) August 15, 2017

I don’t know if you’re Rip Van Winkle if you haven’t seen a Pink video. But if you were watching a lot of MTV in the late ’90s and early ’00s, you definitely saw a whole lot of her. And she had some good videos! “There You Go” was good! “Get This Party Started” was good! I don’t know if “Don’t Let Me Get Me” was great, but it was always on! And she made some good ones deep into the ’00s, like “U + Ur Hand” and “Rock Star.” Still, it’s a bit weird that Pink is getting one of these awards while Aguilera doesn’t have one, isn’t it? (We could also get into a whole thing about artists who don’t have Video Vanguard awards — Puff Daddy, Dr. Dre, Gwen Stefani/No Doubt, the Backstreet Boys, Missy Elliott — but let’s not go nuts acting like this shit matters.)