Sam Evian – “Need You”

Celestial Shore frontman Sam Owens put out an excellent solo album last year under the name Sam Evian. He’s still working on a full-length follow-up, but in the meantime, he’s giving us Need You, a three-track collaboration with Deerhoof/Ariel Pink/Cass McCombs associate Chris Cohen. Recorded over five days in Cohen’s Los Angeles garage studio with Owens on guitar and Cohen on drums, the EP is arriving in October, and today they’re sharing its opener and title track, a sublime slice of sunny, retro-minded guitar-pop. Listen below.

Need You tracklist:

01 “Need You”

02 “I Remember”

03 “I’ll Never Know”

Need You is out 10/6 on Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.