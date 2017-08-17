Katy Perry Tour Openers Include Purity Ring, Carly Rae Jepsen, Noah Cyrus

Katy Perry has announced that her tour in support of semi-disastrous yet big-selling Witness is kicking off 10 days later than expected due to production delays, resulting in rescheduled dates for Montreal, Columbus, Quebec City, Philadelphia, and Toronto. But Perry has paired that bad news with some good: She’s recruited an intriguing slate of opening acts including Purity Ring (who produced a couple songs on Witness), Carly Rae Jepsen (who will hopefully be promoting her E•MO•TION follow-up by the time her 2018 dates kick in), and Noah Cyrus (OK, so two out of three are intriguing). Big look for Purity Ring! In the meantime, Perry will host the VMAs on 8/27. Check out the revised itinerary below.

09/19 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre w/ Noah Cyrus*

09/21 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena w/ Noah Cyrus

09/22 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena w/ Noah Cyrus

09/24 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center w/ Noah Cyrus*

09/25 Washington, DC @ Verizon Center w/ Noah Cyrus

09/29 Boston, MA @ TD Garden w/ Noah Cyrus

09/30 Boston, MA @ TD Garden w/ Noah Cyrus

10/02 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden w/ Noah Cyrus

10/06 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden w/ Noah Cyrus

10/08 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center w/ Noah Cyrus

10/09 Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre w/ Noah Cyrus*

10/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center w/ Noah Cyrus

10/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center w/ Noah Cyrus*

10/16 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center w/ Noah Cyrus

10/18 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena w/ Noah Cyrus

10/22 St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center w/ Noah Cyrus

10/24 Chicago, IL @ United Center w/ Noah Cyrus

10/25 Chicago, IL @ United Center w/ Noah Cyrus

10/27 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center w/ Noah Cyrus

10/31 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre w/ Noah Cyrus*

11/01 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre w/ Noah Cyrus*

11/07 Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center w/ Purity Ring

11/08 Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center w/ Purity Ring

11/10 Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center w/ Purity Ring

11/14 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center w/ Purity Ring

11/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena w/ Purity Ring

11/26 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center w/ Purity Ring

11/28 Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center w/ Purity Ring

11/29 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center w/ Purity Ring

12/01 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center w/ Purity Ring

12/02 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena w/ Purity Ring

12/04 Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center w/ Purity Ring

12/06 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena w/ Purity Ring

12/07 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena w/ Purity Ring

12/09 Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse w/ Purity Ring

12/10 Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena w/ Purity Ring

12/12 Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena w/ Purity Ring

12/15 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena w/ Purity Ring

12/17 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center w/ Purity Ring

12/20 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena w/ Purity Ring

01/05 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center w/ Carly Rae Jepsen

01/07 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center w/ Carly Rae Jepsen

01/10 San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center w/ Carly Rae Jepsen

01/12 Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena w/ Carly Rae Jepsen

01/14 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center w/ Carly Rae Jepsen

01/19 Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena w/ Carly Rae Jepsen

01/20 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena w/ Carly Rae Jepsen

01/31 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center w/ Carly Rae Jepsen

02/02 Portland, OR @ Moda Center @ Rose Quarter w/ Carly Rae Jepsen

02/03 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome w/ Carly Rae Jepsen

02/05 Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live Rogers Arena w/ Carly Rae Jepsen