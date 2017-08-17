Katy Perry Tour Openers Include Purity Ring, Carly Rae Jepsen, Noah Cyrus

Katy Perry has announced that her tour in support of semi-disastrous yet big-selling Witness is kicking off 10 days later than expected due to production delays, resulting in rescheduled dates for Montreal, Columbus, Quebec City, Philadelphia, and Toronto. But Perry has paired that bad news with some good: She’s recruited an intriguing slate of opening acts including Purity Ring (who produced a couple songs on Witness), Carly Rae Jepsen (who will hopefully be promoting her E•MO•TION follow-up by the time her 2018 dates kick in), and Noah Cyrus (OK, so two out of three are intriguing). Big look for Purity Ring! In the meantime, Perry will host the VMAs on 8/27. Check out the revised itinerary below.
09/19 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre w/ Noah Cyrus*
09/21 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena w/ Noah Cyrus
09/22 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena w/ Noah Cyrus
09/24 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center w/ Noah Cyrus*
09/25 Washington, DC @ Verizon Center w/ Noah Cyrus
09/29 Boston, MA @ TD Garden w/ Noah Cyrus
09/30 Boston, MA @ TD Garden w/ Noah Cyrus
10/02 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden w/ Noah Cyrus
10/06 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden w/ Noah Cyrus
10/08 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center w/ Noah Cyrus
10/09 Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre w/ Noah Cyrus*
10/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center w/ Noah Cyrus
10/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center w/ Noah Cyrus*
10/16 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center w/ Noah Cyrus
10/18 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena w/ Noah Cyrus
10/22 St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center w/ Noah Cyrus
10/24 Chicago, IL @ United Center w/ Noah Cyrus
10/25 Chicago, IL @ United Center w/ Noah Cyrus
10/27 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center w/ Noah Cyrus
10/31 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre w/ Noah Cyrus*
11/01 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre w/ Noah Cyrus*
11/07 Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center w/ Purity Ring
11/08 Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center w/ Purity Ring
11/10 Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center w/ Purity Ring
11/14 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center w/ Purity Ring
11/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena w/ Purity Ring
11/26 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center w/ Purity Ring
11/28 Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center w/ Purity Ring
11/29 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center w/ Purity Ring
12/01 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center w/ Purity Ring
12/02 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena w/ Purity Ring
12/04 Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center w/ Purity Ring
12/06 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena w/ Purity Ring
12/07 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena w/ Purity Ring
12/09 Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse w/ Purity Ring
12/10 Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena w/ Purity Ring
12/12 Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena w/ Purity Ring
12/15 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena w/ Purity Ring
12/17 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center w/ Purity Ring
12/20 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena w/ Purity Ring
01/05 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center w/ Carly Rae Jepsen
01/07 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center w/ Carly Rae Jepsen
01/10 San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center w/ Carly Rae Jepsen
01/12 Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena w/ Carly Rae Jepsen
01/14 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center w/ Carly Rae Jepsen
01/19 Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena w/ Carly Rae Jepsen
01/20 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena w/ Carly Rae Jepsen
01/31 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center w/ Carly Rae Jepsen
02/02 Portland, OR @ Moda Center @ Rose Quarter w/ Carly Rae Jepsen
02/03 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome w/ Carly Rae Jepsen
02/05 Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live Rogers Arena w/ Carly Rae Jepsen