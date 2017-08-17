Watch Miguel’s “Shitty Emo Cover” Of Pussy Riot’s “Make America Great Again”

Lately, Miguel has been posting videos of himself covering other people’s songs on Twitter; last week, it was SZA’s “Weekend.” And last night, the R&B star sang a song that nobody was expecting: “Make America Great Again,” a protest song that the Russian performance-art punks Pussy Riot released last year. Miguel calls his version of “shitty emo cover”; check it out below.

shitty emo cover of "make america great again" by @pussyrrriot. You gotta hear the actual song, it's legit a jam, feel good even! #whwcover pic.twitter.com/W3Nxbr3iDI — Miguel (@Miguel) August 17, 2017

The members of Pussy Riot were into it: