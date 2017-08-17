Watch Miguel’s “Shitty Emo Cover” Of Pussy Riot’s “Make America Great Again”

Miguel-covering-Pussy-Riot-1502981907

Lately, Miguel has been posting videos of himself covering other people’s songs on Twitter; last week, it was SZA’s “Weekend.” And last night, the R&B star sang a song that nobody was expecting: “Make America Great Again,” a protest song that the Russian performance-art punks Pussy Riot released last year. Miguel calls his version of “shitty emo cover”; check it out below.

The members of Pussy Riot were into it:

