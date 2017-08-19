Chance The Rapper Gives Terminally Ill Teen Coldplay Tickets

Chance The Rapper is the closest thing we have to a real life superhero, having spent the year so far working to save SoundCloud, donating more than $1 million dollars to Chicago Public Schools, and providing the youth with valuable work experience. He continued his parade of heroic deeds this Thursday when he gave the terminally ill Heidi Hernandez tickets to see her favorite band Coldplay in concert. In an interview with Chicago’s ABC7 News, Hernandez described the origins of her love for the band: “I got into a really bad depression where I wouldn’t even be able to go to school. And I just started listening to [Coldplay’s] music and it made me feel a lot better.”

Despite battling a failing liver due to primary sclerosing cholangitis, a disease she’s been fighting since the age of three, Hernandez works at the Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria near Midway International Airport. Her manager was able to get in touch with Chance and asked for his help in getting her tickets, which the rapper successfully procured and gave to her when they met at the airport. You can watch the full, simultaneously heart-breaking/warming ABC7 report below.