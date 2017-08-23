Small Circle – “Mornings”

In a couple of weeks, Philadelphia group Small Circle — which is fronted by Marissa D’Elia and backed by three Sorority Noise members — will release their first full-length, Cyclical, a follow-up to last year’s Melatonin EP. We’ve already heard “Spinning” and today they’re sharing another track from the album, “Mornings.” It’s presented with a heavy sigh, sort of like the eerie solace that sets in when you wake up at the crack of dawn. D’elia starts off with a warning: “Proceed with caution if you dare/ I live a life beyond repair,” but the rest of the song feels lacking and wanting. “Get off your phone, you won’t be sleeping all alone/ Smoke in your hair and you do not care,” she’s joined in harmony in the chorus. “Pass the bowl, I spend the mornings on my own/ Light hits your hair and you are unaware.” Listen below.

<a href="http://smallcircle.bandcamp.com/album/cyclical" target="_blank">cyclical by Small Circle</a>

Tour dates (w/ Remo Drive & McCafferty):

09/05 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

09/06 Asbury Park, PA @ Asbury Park Brewery

09/07 Brooklyn, NY @ The Knitting Factory

09/08 Kingston, NY @ BSP

09/09 Boston, MA @ Sonia’s

Cyclical is out 9/8 via Flower Girl Records. Pre-order it here.