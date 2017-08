Earlier this year, the British shoegaze legends Ride returned with their reunion album Weather Diaries. And now they’ve followed their “All I Want” video with a new one for the woozy, blissful “Cali.” The clip is an idealized, romantic portrait of a pair of surfers tearing up waves, and director Niall Trask has captured a few truly gorgeous overhead drone shots. Check it out below.

Weather Diaries is out now on Wichita.