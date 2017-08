Girl Ray’s new album, Earl Grey, came out a few weeks ago and we’ve seen videos for a few of its songs including “Trouble,” “Preacher,” and “Stupid Things.” Today, the band debuted a clip for “Don’t Go Back At Ten,” and it’s probably their funniest to date. Watch below as the members of Girl Ray and friends attempt to mimic R&B and pop videos of the early ’90s.

Earl Grey is out now via Moshi Moshi.