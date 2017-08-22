Lost Horizons – “She Led Me Away” (Feat. Midlake’s Tim Smith)

Lost Horizons is the new project of Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde and Dif Juz’s Richie Thomas. Their guest-heavy debut album Ojalá is out this fall, and last month we heard its first two singles, the excellent “The Places We’ve Been” and “Frenzy, Fear.” Today they’re back with a third very pretty selection, a collaboration with Midlake’s Tim Smith called “She Led Me Away.” It’s a mournful, dreamy folk track that starts out a bit like Metallica’s “The Unforgiven” but remains in a cloud of melancholy throughout. Hear it below.

Ojalá is out 11/3 via Bella Union.