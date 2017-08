Last month, Tamara Lindeman shared “Thirty,” the precise, conversational lead single from her upcoming self-titled album under the name the Weather Station. It’s a great song, and now it has a video to go with it, an understated clip that shows Lindeman performing on a gray, empty set to an disinterested-looking audience. Watch below, and revisit our interview with Lindeman here.

The Weather Station is out 10/6 via Paradise Of Bachelors. Pre-order it here.