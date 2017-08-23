Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” Video

The new Foo Fighters album Concrete And Gold is coming out next month, and the band has just followed up their great video for first single “Run” with another one for the hard-trudging “The Sky Is A Neighborhood,” a song that Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins debuted onstage back in May. In the video, the members of the band play glowing-eyed wraiths perched on the roof of a cabin where two little girls study the stars and chant spells. As with the “Run” video, Grohl directed the video himself. And Grohl’s two daughters played the little girls. Watch it below.

Concrete And Gold is out 9/15 on Roswell/RCA.