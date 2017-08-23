Watch The War On Drugs Play A KFOG Levi’s Lounge Show

We are just a few days away from the release of A Deeper Understanding, the War On Drugs’ heavily anticipated follow-up to 2014’s Lost In The Dream. They’ve already shared half the album ahead of time, but if you’re interested in previewing yet another new song, “You Don’t Have To Go” is about seven minutes into the KFOG radio session below. (They’d previously only performed it at another radio session for KCRW.) The 30-minute video also includes several other certified jams and some interview questions. Watch below.

A Deeper Understanding is out 8/25 on Atlantic.