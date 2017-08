Ariel Pink’s new album Dedicated To Bobby Jameson will be out next month and “Feels Like Heaven” is the most recent single. We’ve seen a lot of wacky videos from the wacky experimental pop artist over the years, and the clip for “Feels Like Heaven” is no exception. In the video, Ariel Pink stares longingly at his phone while a kaleidoscope of trippy imagery passes by. Watch below and read our recent Q&A with Ariel Pink here.

Dedicated To Bobby Jameson is out 9/15 on Mexican Summer.