Weaves – “Walkaway” Video

The giddy, explosive Toronto art-rockers Weaves were a Band To Watch as of last year, and they’re getting ready to release their sophomore album Wide Open; we’ve already posted first single and album opener “#53.” Today, they’ve shared a video for another new song: The freewheeling, anthemic “Walkaway.” Guitarist Morgan Waters directed the video, filming it, apparently on the spur of the moment, at the same Ontario farm where the band shot the album’s cover art. It’s a lovely, exhilarating video, full of the freedom of open space. There’s a lot of fire in it, both literal and metaphorical. Check it out below, via NPR.

Wide Open is out 10/6 on Buzz/Kanine/Memphis Industries.