T-Pain Announces Acoustic Tour Inspired By His Tiny Desk Concert

Almost three years ago, delightful R&B goof T-Pain recorded a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR, leaving behind his trademark Auto-Tune and simply singing a few of his brain-conquering hits beautifully and fervently, with only a keyboardist to back him up. He also made a lot of self-deprecating jokes. The end result was a compulsively watchable, deeply impressive video that proceeded to go viral as all hell. (In a recent Ringer piece, my friend Rob Harvilla used it as a peg to talk about all the websites pivoting to video these days.) Now, three years later, as Miss Info points out, T-Pain has announced plans for a short acoustic tour of intimate venues, one that will involve no Auto-Tune. The whole thing was directly inspired by that Tiny Desk Concert, and it should be fun as hell. Below, check out the tour dates and that original Tiny Desk video.

TOUR DATES:

10/04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

10/15 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/24 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

10/25 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/30 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall