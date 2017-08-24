Tigers Jaw – “Escape Plan” Video

Earlier this year, Tigers Jaw released a very good new album, spin, and today they’ve shared a great new video for “Escape Plan.” It’s a haunting, heartbreaking, and maybe a little bit hopeful look at the way virtual reality immersion will eventually change our lives for both better and worse. It was co-directed by Foxing member Josh Coll and John Komar. Watch below and read some comments from Tigers Jaw’s Ben Walsh on how the video came together.

Escape Plan is a song about feeling stuck in your old ways, and trying to find the courage to make changes to your life. Earlier this year, when Josh Coll (director) and I were first talking about video concept ideas, I had to cancel a few calls because my grandfather passed away. That got him thinking about conversations he had with his grandfather before he passed. He remembered talking about technology and how our generation relies on it so much. The video focuses on the juxtaposition between these beautiful cinematic “real life” scenes and the stark, sterile, inferior virtual reality that the characters seem to want to escape to. Hopefully it’s a reminder that the real world is beautiful and we should look up from our phones more often.

spin is out now via Black Cement Records.