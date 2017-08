Over the past few years, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have become a film scoring power couple — they did the score for Wind River this year — and Pitchfork reports that their next collaboration is the score for the upcoming film Kings. It’s directed by Deniz Gamze Ergüven and stars Halle Berry and Daniel Craig and takes place during the Los Angeles riots following the Rodney King verdict. The movie is set to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.