Earlier this year, Mastodon released a new album, Emperor Of Sand, and today they’ve shared a new video for “Steambreather” from it. It was directed by the husband-and-wife team Essy May & Stevie Gee and it follows a pretty crazy-looking supernatural cult that gathers in a meeting and partakes in some rituals that eventually leave pretty much everyone in a pile of skin. It’s… weird. Check it out below.

Emperor Of Sand is out now via Reprise.