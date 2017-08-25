UPS Rolls Out Taylor Swift-Branded Trucks

Lots of artists have been incorporating snail mail into their album rollouts lately, but Taylor Swift is the only one whose face will be on the side of the truck delivering it. Taylor has partnered with UPS to promote her impending album Reputation and its, uh, divisive lead single “Look What You Made Me Do,” and tomorrow, the package delivery giant will start rolling out TayTay-branded trucks in cities across America, beginning with Nashville, Atlanta, and New York City. UPS has also launched a contest to win a flyaway package with premium tickets to a Taylor Swift concert, airfare, hotel, dinner, and “a makeover experience.” Taylor Swift and multinational corporations, together forever!

