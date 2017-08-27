Watch Drake Perform With Giggs At Reading Festival

Drake joined UK rapper Giggs onstage during his performance at Reading Festival today, MissInfo reports. “See, back in the day when the feds used to lock off all of my shows, no one used to be book me,” Giggs said before bringing Drake out. “Reading’s the only festival that wanted to book me…They’ve always showed me mad love. So I wanna bring one of my friends out. He’s travelled a long way.” Drake then came out to rap their recent collab “KMT,” and you can watch fan-shot footage of their performance below.

Drake showed up on stage with Giggs a second time this weekend at the BBK Takeover at London’s O2 Arena.

drake just came out at bbk takeover n clearly i'm unstable pic.twitter.com/RgAWvAg2PF — tej (@sophietej) August 27, 2017