Yaeji – “Last Breath” Video

Thus far this year, the house-pop deconstructionist Kathy Yaeji Lee has released her debut EP and covered Drake’s “Passionfruit.” And today, she’s got a self-directed video for a new track called “Last Breath.” “Last Breath,” which Yaeji sings in both English and Korean, is a rippling, exultant house track, and it’s a whole lot more physical and exuberant than most of the house you’ll hear from the indie underground. In the video, Yaeji gives her version of a YouTube makeup tutorial. Check it out below.

Yaeji’s self-titled EP is out now on Godmode.