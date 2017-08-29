Beyoncé Pledges To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Right now, flooding from Hurricane Harvey is devastating Houston, overcrowding hospitals and disproportionately affecting poorer, more vulnerable populations. In response, Beyoncé has pledged to do whatever she can to help the people of her hometown. In a statement to the Houston Chronicle, Beyoncé writes: “I am working closely with my team at [my philanthropic effort] BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.

Beyoncé also posted this on Instagram: