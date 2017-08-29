Shamir Signs To Father/Daughter For New Album Revelations

The uniquely talented Las Vegas singer-songwriter Shamir Bailey rose to fame as somewhat of a futuristic dance-pop artist affiliated with first Godmode Records and then XL Recordings, culminating in his excellent 2015 debut album Ratchet. But somewhere along the line Shamir decided the creative vision he’d been pursuing with producer Nick Sylvester was not fully representative of his own artistic impulses, and XL ended up dropping him as he sought to pursue a new direction. He surprise-released a lo-fi, guitar-centric album called Hope earlier this year — we interviewed him about it the same day — and now word is out that he’s signed to San Francisco indie label Father/Daughter Records to release a third album called Revelations this November. Billboard broke the news yesterday, and now Shamir has confirmed it on Twitter, writing, “So @father_daughter is my new home and im SUPER excited, more soon!” He also promises a new single in a few weeks. After two albums that could not have sounded much more different from each other, it will be interesting to see whether he finds yet another lane for LP3.

So @father_daughter is my new home and im SUPER excited, more soon! 🙂🙂🙂 https://t.co/CsZRueH6C9 — Shamir (@ShamirBailey) August 29, 2017