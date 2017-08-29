Preview U2’s New Song “The Blackout” Which Comes Out Tomorrow

Last week, U2 teased a new song called “The Blackout” by sending fans a promotional letter in the mail. And now, they’ve revealed a few more details, announcing that the song will be out tomorrow at noon ET and sharing a 15-second preview. Although it’ll be the first song we’re hearing from the forthcoming Songs Of Experience, which is reportedly out 12/1 and presumably will not be forced into your iTunes library without permission, it’s not the lead single; that’d be “You’re The Best Thing About Me,” which is reportedly arriving next week. Either way, you can check out a clip of “The Blackout” below.