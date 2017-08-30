Bully – “Running”

Ass-kicking Nashville quartet Bully are following up their fantastic debut Feels Like with an LP called Losing, their first for new label home Sub Pop. Not counting the snippet they shared along with the label news, we’ve only heard one song so far, the raggedly propulsive “Feel The Same.” But today they’ve gifted us with another, “Running,” which, as frontwoman Alicia Bognanno explains, “is about shamelessly keeping yourself distracted or making up excuses to avoid processing certain emotions.” Listen below.
Tour dates:
11/02 St Louis MO @ Off Broadway
11/03 Iowa City IA @ The Mill
11/04 Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
11/06 Madison WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/07 Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall
11/08 Detroit MI @ Marble Bar
11/09 Toronto ON @ Lee’s Palace
11/10 Montreal QC @ Bar le Ritz
11/12 Boston MA @ Great Scott
11/13 Brooklyn NY @ Music Hall of WIlliamsburg
11/14 Philadelphia PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/15 Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall
11/17 Charlottesville VA @ The Southern
11/18 Durham NC @ Motorco Music Hall
11/19 Asheville NC @ The Mothlight
12/06 Little Rock AR @ Stickyz
12/07 Dallas TX @ Club Dada
12/08 Austin TX @ Emo’s
12/09 Houston TX @ Walter’s
12/10 New Orleans LA @ Gasa Gasa
12/12 Birmingham AL @ Saturn
12/13 Atlanta GA @ Terminal West
12/14 Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge
12/15 Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge
02/16 The Opolis @ Norman, OK
02/17 Meow Wolf @ Santa Fe, NM
02/18 Valley Bar @ Phoenix, AZ
02/24 Hi-Fi Music Lounge @ Eugene, OR
02/26 Biltmore Cabaret @ Vancouver, BC
02/28 Neumos @ Seattle, WA
03/01 The Bartlett @ Spokane, WA
03/02 Neurolux @ Boise, ID
03/03 Kilby Court @ Salt Lake City, UT
03/05 Larimer Lounge @ Denver, CO
03/06 Record Bar @ Kansas City, MO
Losing is out 10/20 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.