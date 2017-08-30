Bully – “Running”

Ass-kicking Nashville quartet Bully are following up their fantastic debut Feels Like with an LP called Losing, their first for new label home Sub Pop. Not counting the snippet they shared along with the label news, we’ve only heard one song so far, the raggedly propulsive “Feel The Same.” But today they’ve gifted us with another, “Running,” which, as frontwoman Alicia Bognanno explains, “is about shamelessly keeping yourself distracted or making up excuses to avoid processing certain emotions.” Listen below.

Tour dates:

11/02 St Louis MO @ Off Broadway

11/03 Iowa City IA @ The Mill

11/04 Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

11/06 Madison WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/07 Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall

11/08 Detroit MI @ Marble Bar

11/09 Toronto ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/10 Montreal QC @ Bar le Ritz

11/12 Boston MA @ Great Scott

11/13 Brooklyn NY @ Music Hall of WIlliamsburg

11/14 Philadelphia PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/15 Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/17 Charlottesville VA @ The Southern

11/18 Durham NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/19 Asheville NC @ The Mothlight

12/06 Little Rock AR @ Stickyz

12/07 Dallas TX @ Club Dada

12/08 Austin TX @ Emo’s

12/09 Houston TX @ Walter’s

12/10 New Orleans LA @ Gasa Gasa

12/12 Birmingham AL @ Saturn

12/13 Atlanta GA @ Terminal West

12/14 Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge

12/15 Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge

02/16 The Opolis @ Norman, OK

02/17 Meow Wolf @ Santa Fe, NM

02/18 Valley Bar @ Phoenix, AZ

02/24 Hi-Fi Music Lounge @ Eugene, OR

02/26 Biltmore Cabaret @ Vancouver, BC

02/28 Neumos @ Seattle, WA

03/01 The Bartlett @ Spokane, WA

03/02 Neurolux @ Boise, ID

03/03 Kilby Court @ Salt Lake City, UT

03/05 Larimer Lounge @ Denver, CO

03/06 Record Bar @ Kansas City, MO

Losing is out 10/20 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.