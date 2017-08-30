Here Is A Video Win Butler Made With ClickHole

ClickHole, as you probably know, is a very funny parody website. Edwin Butler, as you might know, is the not-very-funny leader of Arcade Fire who nevertheless likes to crack jokes. Put them together and you get what you see below, a video in which Butler tries very hard to be funny about his songwriting process. A highlight: “Whenever I’m really stuck, I’ll usually email Paul McCartney and say, ‘You got another song in your or what, you old freaky fucker?'” Huh. Here it is:

The Mind Of A Master: Watch @ArcadeFire’s Win Butler Describe His Songwriting Process Step By Step pic.twitter.com/ydhcgSMVx4 — ClickHole (@ClickHole) August 30, 2017

So that’s how he wrote the new Arcade Fire album!