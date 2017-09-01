Lily And Horn Horse – “Scumbag’s Apprentice”

A few weeks ago, Lily And Horn Horse — the collaborative project of Palberta’s Lily Konigsberg and Matt Norman (who records as Horn Horse) — put out “Next To Me,” a curiously catchy earworm that acted as the lead single and title track for the project’s second release together. The album’s next single, “Scumbag’s Apprentice,” sees Norman taking the reins, spinning a tale of nostalgic regret over a jumpy drum machine and plinking samples that make it feel like the soundtrack to the most forlorn video game of all time. “I used to be a lucky one when I was young/ Is that why I’m so dumb?” Norman sings, his voice deep and dejected. It’s just as oddly compelling and addictive as Next To Me’s first single, and you should listen below.

Tour Dates:

09/29 Kansas City, MO @ Outer Reaches Fest #

09/30 St Louis, MO @ The Ready Room #

10/01 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle #

10/03 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme #

10/04 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick #

10/05 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls #

10/06 Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt #

10/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Villain #

11/01 Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt &

11/02 Annandale-On-Hudson @ Bard College &

11/03 Ewing, NJ @ The College Of New Jersey &

11/04 Baltimore, MD @ UN Fest &

11/05 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter &

# w/ Deerhoof

& w/ Girlpool, Palm

Next To Me is out 9/22 via Ramp Local. Pre-order it here.