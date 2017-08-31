Stream Faith Healer Try ;-)

On 2015 debut Cosmic Troubles, Faith Healer’s Jessica Jalbert established herself as a gifted songwriter and a skillful archeologist with regard to the pop-rock classics of the ’60s and ’70s. We named the album one of the year’s best.

Next week the Edmonton band will follow up Cosmic Troubles with Try ;-), an album that finds multi-instrumentalist Renny Wilson joining Jalbert as a full-time member. Jalbert has called the album an attempt to write more simple and straightforward songs, citing the likes of Wipers and Elvis Costello as reference points, and these nine tracks certainly sharpen Faith Healer’s focus to an extent. But anyone who fell in love with the previous album’s aesthetic mastery will still find a lot to love here; it’s like happening upon a lost classic in the dollar bin and catching a vision of future past.

We’ve posted early singles “Light Of Loving” and “Sterling Silver,” and now we present Try ;-) in its full splendor, a week ahead of its official release. Dive into it below.

Check out Faith Healer on tour:

09/08 Edmonton, AB @ 9910

09/09 Calgary, AB @ Circle The Wagons Festival

09/10 Saskatoon, SK @ The Capitol

09/11 Winnipeg, MB @ Handsome Daughter

09/12 Thunder Bay, ON @ The Apollo

09/13 Sudbury, ON @ Speakeasy

09/14 Ottawa, ON @ Record Centre

09/15 Montreal, QC @ Brasserie Beaubien (Pop Montreal)

09/16 Toronto, ON @ Baby G

09/17 Guelph, ON @ Take Time Vintage

09/19 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

09/20 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

09/21 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

09/22 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar *

09/23 Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups *

09/25 Washington, DC @ DC9 *

09/26 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery *

09/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

09/29 New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

09/30 Boston, MA @ Great Scott*

* with TOPS

Try ;-) is out 9/8 on Mint Records. Pre-order it here.