Seven years, one massive farewell concert, one controversial reunion, and countless festival appearances later, LCD Soundsystem’s fourth album is finally here. We’ve already heard early songs “Call The Police,” the title track, “Tonite,” and the non-album track “pulse (v.1),” and the rest of the album is just as good (if not better). Read our Premature Evaluation review here, don’t be daunted by the cover art, and dive in below.

American Dream is out now on Columbia.