Watch Neil Young Tell The Story Of His Unearthed ’76 LP Hitchhiker

Next week, Neil Young will release Hitchhiker, a gorgeous acoustic album that he recorded in a single session back in 1976. Most of the songs on Hitchhiker appeared, in different forms, on different Neil Young records over the years, but it still works beautifully as a standalone record. And yesterday on the Colorado community radio station KOTO, Young read a story about recording those songs in a single day back in 1976. (Apparently, Dean Stockwell, the actor from Blue Velvet and Quantum Leap, was hanging out with him in the studio that day.) Young broadcast a video of him reading that story on Facebook Live, and you can watch it below.

Hitchhiker is out 9/8 on Reprise. Stream it at NPR.