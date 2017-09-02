The Knife Auction Off Instruments Used On Shaking The Habitual Tour For Charity

The Knife are briefly coming out of retirement to release Shaking The Habitual: Live At Terminal 5, an album, film, and photo book documenting one of the final live shows in support of their 2013 LP Shaking The Habitual. And, to go along with that, they’re auctioning off three prop instruments used in the set for the Shaking The Habitual tour, with proceeds from the sales going to the No One Is Illegal Network, a Swedish charity that supports undocumented immigrants. This is what Bella Rune, who designed the Bell, the Harp, and the Cone, has to say about them:

The Knife were jamming with acoustic instruments in the process of making the electronic album Shaking The Habitual, a new method for the group. I was interested by this blurred line between digital and corporeal and these thoughts reverberated through the whole production. These ”instruments” attempted to visualize some of the sounds on the album along with the dance group, negating expected conventions in electronic music, like one-man-one-laptop. This is what the sounds looked like to me. When making the set/costumes/instruments/show for the Tour we were interested in the upheaval of hierarchies and static roles in relation to the production and performing, of a stage show. We tried to shake up relationships such as Prop-instrument, Star-Background singer, Dancers-Scenography, Performers-audience seriousness-humour. We attempted to create a space where all the above shared the floor. During the tour, these instruments were modified to become more and more playable and “real.”

The auctions begins today, with each instrument starting at £250, and they close 9/17 at 8PM BST.