Pusha T Teases Kanye-Produced King Push At Made In America

Pusha T performed at Made In America in Philly last night and during his set he implied that Kanye produced his forthcoming album King Push from top to bottom. (Previously, Pusha T said that the album was only “mostly” produced by Kanye.) The LP follows Darkest Before The Dawn: The Prelude, which was released at the tail end of 2015. Complex reports that the G.O.O.D. Music president told yesterday’s audience that he’s scrapped the new album a few times. “I had done this album like three times,” Pusha T said. “[Kanye] comes in and he picks all the beats and shit. And then, he hear the beats, and he scraps ‘em and says ‘I can do better.’”

No word yet on exactly when King Push will be out, and Pusha T didn’t seem too rushed to debut it. “If it drops this year, Album Of The Year,” he said. “If it drops next year, Album Of The Year.” Back in June, Pusha T said that the album was about 85% done so hopefully third time’s the charm?