Chris Martin guested on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and performed a cover of Paul Simon’s “Graceland.” The Coldplay frontman brought in a horn section and backing vocalists to give the rendition some of the heft heard on the original version. Watch Martin do “Graceland” and “Hymn For The Weekend” below.

Full video of Chris Martin covering Paul Simon's Graceland on #R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/CIU1wYTrWr — Coldplaying (@coldplaying) September 4, 2017