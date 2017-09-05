New Michael Jackson Album Scream Apparently Coming This Month

It’s been more than eight years since Michael Jackson died, and it looks like we’re about to get a new album of the man’s music. Jackson’s social-media sites just posted a teaser for something new called Scream, which is set to come out 9/29:

HipHop-N-More reports that a few posters up in Germany are advertising that Scream is a “new album.”

#michaeljackson #kingofpop #mjscream #scream A post shared by Michael Barnes (@otw1980) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

The last posthumous collection of Jackson’s music was 2014’s XSCAPE, and I guess we’ll find out soon enough if his unreleased-music vault goes any deeper than that.