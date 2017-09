Lana Del Rey might be the perfect Instagram-era pop star. Her whole aesthetic is pretty much custom-designed for the platform, and she showed up around the same time that Instagram blew up. But for whatever reason, Del Rey has just deleted all of her Instagram photos. Usually, that means an artist is getting ready to announce a new album, but Lust For Life just came out, so who knows? Maybe she’s just sick of people leaving eyeball emojis in her comments.