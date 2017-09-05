Watch The Debut Episode Of The Cool Kids’ Comedy Series Shit Show

The Cool Kids are back with a new album this month — read our recent interview with the Chicago rappers here — and, in addition to Special Edition Grand Master Deluxe, they’ve also got a new series in the works called Shit Show, which is directed by Jimmy Regular. They’ve just shared the first episode of the weirdo avant-comedy show and, as The Fader points out, it features cameos from Chance The Rapper, Tyler The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Chief Keef, Hannibal Buress and more. You can check it out below.

Special Edition Grand Master Deluxe is out 9/15 via Cake Recordings.