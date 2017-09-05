DOOM – “Notebook 04″ (Feat. Kool Keith)

Right now, the beloved underground rap supervillain DOOM is in the process of releasing a new song every week, via Adult Swim’s The Missing Notebook Rhymes series. Today, he follows up last week’s “Notebook 03” with a new song called “Notebook 04.” And on this one, he teams up with Kool Keith, a fellow veteran underground rap absurdist who’s had a whole lot of fun inventing characters. The two last teamed up on Keith’s “Super Hero” last year, and you can hear them join forces again below.

Keep up with The Missing Notebook Rhymes here.