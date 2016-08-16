Kool Keith – “Super Hero” (Feat. MF DOOM)

Kool Keith and MF DOOM are two crusty old rap veterans who saved flagging careers in the late ’90s and early ’00s by finding homes within the bubbling-up indie-rap underground and inventing outsized, comic-book-inspired personas. They’ve both been ridiculously prolific for decades. And yet, I can’t remember anytime they’ve appeared on a track together until now. Keith is releasing his new album Feature Magnetic next month, and we’ve already posted his track “World Wide Lamper.” Today, he’s shared his new DOOM collab “Super Hero,” in which he and DOOM both get into some phantasmagorical metahuman talk over an eerie, ringing beat. Listen to it below.

Feature Magnetic is out 9/16 on Mello Music Group.