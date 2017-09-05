Arcade Fire Produced Those Fidget Spinners After All And Profits Will Benefit Haiti

As part of Arcade Fire’s exhausting, very trolly Everything Now rollout, they announced that they were selling $109 Everything Now-branded fidget spinners. Of course, the fidget spinners “sold out” immediately and were never actually available. But it seems that Arcade Fire did end up making them after all, as the trendy toys were sold for real at the band’s Infinite Content tour opener in Quebec City tonight. The real ones aren’t USB drives, but the profits are going to benefit Haiti:

All profits to Haiti!!!!!! #fidgetlife A post shared by Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) on Sep 5, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

Also, there are socks:

Arcade Fire are calling this tour their “most ambitious production” yet, and the setup includes a 360º in-the-round-style stage. Check out some pictures below.

Tour starts tonight! So excited for everyone to see what we've been cooking up. By far our most ambitious production. A post shared by Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) on Sep 5, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Le début de la tournée @arcadefire au @centrevideotron #synchro_armhr #arcadefire #show (tout est dans la story! ) A post shared by mhraymond (@mhraymond) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Arcade Fire #arcadefire A post shared by Francis Vézina (@vezpula) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT