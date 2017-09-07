Tove Lo – “Disco Tits”

Last year, the Swedish pop libertine Tove Lo released her album Lady Wood, and now she’s announcing plans to follow it up with a whole new LP called Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II]. The first single is a bouncing hornball-disco track that comes with the evocative title “Disco Tits.” Tove Lo recorded the track with her longtime production collaborators the Struts. With its sexy-deadpan delivery and its chilly throb, it sounds like a more expensive version of electroclash. Check out “Disco Tits” below.

Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II] is coming this fall on Island. Read our cover story on Tove Lo here.