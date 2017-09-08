Appalled Radiohead Share Statement In Response To Standstill Over Stage Collapse Trial

Back in 2012, as Radiohead were getting set to play Toronto’s Downsview Park, a stage collapsed, killing 33-year-old Scott Johnson, a drum technician for the band, and injuring three others. Prosecutors in Toronto eventually brought charges against promoters Live Nation and stage builders Optex Staging & Services, and engineer Domenic Cugliari. But after many delays, Ontario judge Ann Nelson moved to stay the trial earlier this week. And the band is not happy.

Here’s the statement that Radiohead posted on Twitter this morning: