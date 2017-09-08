U2 Play Fallon With Updated “Bullet The Blue Sky” About Trump & North Korea

They didn’t sing about pizza. Thank fucking god. Last night, U2 were guests on The Tonight Show, and there was a very well-founded fear that the band would engage in normal Tonight Show hijinks and sing some sort of pie-related novelty song. Instead, they did something much cooler. The band, still touring behind the 30th anniversary of their classic album The Joshua Tree, played the tingly, iconic end-times lament “Bullet The Blue Sky,” one of the best songs from that album, and they sounded frankly amazing. They also changed up the song’s lyrics, giving them resonance in our new pre-apocalyptic anxiety and making reference to Donald Trump and North Korea. There’s a line in there about kids being “vaporized in a single tweet,” and it somehow doesn’t feel forced. Here’s the performance:
While they were on the show, U2 also performed “You’re The Best Thing About Me,” the new single that they shared earlier this week. And they sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about their forthcoming album Songs Of Experience and their opposition to Trump’s decision to rescind DACA. Here’s that performance and those interview segments:
And here are the lyrics for the new version of “Bullet The Blue Sky,” via the band’s website:
In the howlin’ wind
Comes a stingin’ rain
See it drivin’ nails
Into the souls on the tree of pain.
From the firefly
A red orange glow
See the face of fear
Runnin’ scared in the valley below.
Bullet the blue sky
Bullet the blue sky
Bullet the blue
Bullet the blue.
In the locust wind
Comes a rattle and hum.
Jacob wrestled the angel
And the angel was overcome.
You plant a demon seed
You raise a flower of fire.
We see them burnin’ crosses
See the flames, higher and higher.
Bullet the blue sky
Bullet the blue sky
Bullet the blue
Bullet the blue
Suit and tie comes up to me
Face orange as a rose on a thorn bush
Skin as thin as orange crush
And he’s peeling off those dollar bills
Slapping them down
One hundred
Two hundred
I can see those fighter planes
I can see those fighter planes
WMD in their veins
Ground shakes but the children can’t weep
Vaporized in a single tweet
The emperor rises from his golden throne
Never knowing, never BEING known
The lights are on, the president’s home
Oh my god, I’ve never felt so alone
Outside it’s America
Outside it’s America
In a far off palace in a far-fetched land
Another baby plays a baby grand
Fingers on the keys of a siren song
Finger on the button of oblivion
And all I can think of is my son
All I can think of is my son
He misses his ma, misses his da
And he runs
And he runs
And he runs
Into the arms of America
Songs Of Experience is coming soon.