U2 Play Fallon With Updated “Bullet The Blue Sky” About Trump & North Korea

They didn’t sing about pizza. Thank fucking god. Last night, U2 were guests on The Tonight Show, and there was a very well-founded fear that the band would engage in normal Tonight Show hijinks and sing some sort of pie-related novelty song. Instead, they did something much cooler. The band, still touring behind the 30th anniversary of their classic album The Joshua Tree, played the tingly, iconic end-times lament “Bullet The Blue Sky,” one of the best songs from that album, and they sounded frankly amazing. They also changed up the song’s lyrics, giving them resonance in our new pre-apocalyptic anxiety and making reference to Donald Trump and North Korea. There’s a line in there about kids being “vaporized in a single tweet,” and it somehow doesn’t feel forced. Here’s the performance:

While they were on the show, U2 also performed “You’re The Best Thing About Me,” the new single that they shared earlier this week. And they sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about their forthcoming album Songs Of Experience and their opposition to Trump’s decision to rescind DACA. Here’s that performance and those interview segments:

And here are the lyrics for the new version of “Bullet The Blue Sky,” via the band’s website:

In the howlin’ wind

Comes a stingin’ rain

See it drivin’ nails

Into the souls on the tree of pain.

From the firefly

A red orange glow

See the face of fear

Runnin’ scared in the valley below. Bullet the blue sky

Bullet the blue sky

Bullet the blue

Bullet the blue. In the locust wind

Comes a rattle and hum.

Jacob wrestled the angel

And the angel was overcome.

You plant a demon seed

You raise a flower of fire.

We see them burnin’ crosses

See the flames, higher and higher. Bullet the blue sky

Bullet the blue sky

Bullet the blue

Bullet the blue Suit and tie comes up to me

Face orange as a rose on a thorn bush

Skin as thin as orange crush

And he’s peeling off those dollar bills

Slapping them down

One hundred

Two hundred I can see those fighter planes I can see those fighter planes WMD in their veins Ground shakes but the children can’t weep

Vaporized in a single tweet

The emperor rises from his golden throne

Never knowing, never BEING known

The lights are on, the president’s home

Oh my god, I’ve never felt so alone

Outside it’s America

Outside it’s America In a far off palace in a far-fetched land

Another baby plays a baby grand

Fingers on the keys of a siren song

Finger on the button of oblivion

And all I can think of is my son All I can think of is my son

He misses his ma, misses his da

And he runs

And he runs

And he runs

Into the arms of America

Songs Of Experience is coming soon.