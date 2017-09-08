Jessie Ware’s New Album Features Ed Sheeran, Julia Michaels

In the last few weeks, the subtly ravishing British soul singer Jessie Ware has come out with a couple of new singles, “Midnight” and “Selfish Love.” And just as you might imagine, those are the first two tastes of a new album that we’ll get to hear before the end of the year. According to The New York Times, Ware will release her new album Glasshouse, the follow up to 2014’s great Tough Love, 10/20. The Times also reports that Ed Sheeran (who co-wrote the Tough Love single “Say You Love Me“) and hitmaking songwriter Julia Michaels both contributed to the album.