Danny Brown Fixed His Teeth

CREDIT: Jesse Lirola/Stereogum

Danny Brown’s infamously chipped teeth were an iconic part of his look — the “Grown Up” video depicted the adolescent bicycle accident that resulted in their disfigurement — but the rapper recently got them fixed, as Spin points out. Brown posted on his Instagram story today showing off his new set of pearly whites:

And Brown acknowledged the change on Twitter:

Congrats, Danny! Watch the all-time-great “Grown Up” video:

Revisit our 2016 cover story with Brown.

