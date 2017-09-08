Danny Brown Fixed His Teeth

Danny Brown’s infamously chipped teeth were an iconic part of his look — the “Grown Up” video depicted the adolescent bicycle accident that resulted in their disfigurement — but the rapper recently got them fixed, as Spin points out. Brown posted on his Instagram story today showing off his new set of pearly whites:

And Brown acknowledged the change on Twitter:

I'm going thru changes – ozzy osbourne https://t.co/LgAF0l0bRB — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) September 8, 2017

Congrats, Danny! Watch the all-time-great “Grown Up” video:

