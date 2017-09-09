Chance The Rapper Endorses Parody Of His Corny Twitter Presence

Chance The Rapper is a genuinely good dude, but even he can admit that his unrelenting optimism can be kind of corny sometimes. This week, a faux-inspirational tweet from a cleverly disguised parody account blew the fuck up, somehow managing to pick up more retweets than any of Chance’s actual tweets.

canceling plans to read is ok. skipping a party for the gym is ok. staying home to cook is ok. lets encourage it & respect self improvement. — Chance The Rapper (@ChanceFrom79th) September 3, 2017

The account, run by a Twitter-savvy teen from Minnesota, fooled a lot of people into thinking it was the genuine article. But instead of getting mad, as The Fader reports, Lil Chano From 79th decided to give the page his official blessing.

I hereby Formally endorse this fake page. https://t.co/3hDnxobuB8 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 8, 2017

If only he had been so magnanimous with MTV News.