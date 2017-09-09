Manchester Arena Reopens With Noel Gallagher, Liam Calls It A “PR Stunt”

Noel Gallagher is headlining a benefit at Manchester Arena tonight, the venue’s first concert since the tragic terrorist attack outside an Ariana Grande show back in May. He will close his set with an acoustic performance of Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back In Anger,” which became a comforting anthem of unity in the days following the bombing. BBC reports that all profits from the We Are Manchester show, which also features appearances from the Courteeners and poet Tony Walsh, will go towards the creation of a permanent memorial to the victims built by the Manchester Memorial Fund. Check out some footage from the show below.
Welcome to the stage Manchester…. Mr Noel Gallagher #WeAreManchester pic.twitter.com/Ooz4NF4zZA
— Rob Windscheffel (@RWindscheffel) September 9, 2017
Noel Gallagher, #WeAreManchester the royle family anthem pic.twitter.com/APSnyEW6Q8
— Patrick Hurst (@paddyhurst) September 9, 2017
Champagne Supernova 🍾🍾🍾 for the crowd at #WeAreManchester from @NoelGallagher #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/mu3pK5Ed6I
— North West News (@HeartNWNews) September 9, 2017
Noel Gallagher setlist for the Manchester concert tonight pic.twitter.com/u7kpZQqGag
— Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) September 9, 2017
