Man Arrested In Bestival Murder Probe

This past weekend, the UK festival Bestival came to Dorset. Early this morning, shortly after the festival ended, the body of a 25-year-old woman who’d attended the festival was discovered in a wooded area near the festival. The Guardian reports that police have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder. Police claim that the arrest was “to enable officers to conduct an interview under caution to help establish the full circumstances.” Here’s the statement that the Bestival organizers made on Facebook: